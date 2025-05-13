CLOSURE: Psychological Thriller in Post Heads to Cannes For Sales

Here is an upcoming thriller that you may want to keep an eye out for. Closure, directed by Will Wernick is now in post and Radiant Films International will be handling worldwide sales during Cannes.

December 1987. After a prisoner vanishes and a corrections officer sent to find him turns up dead, Bureau Chief Frank Morley (Michael Kelly) is compelled to investigate this rapidly unfolding mystery, inside a decaying prison on the verge of a shut down. Haunted by the loss of his family, Frank’s unresolved trauma blurs the line between reality and delusion. What begins as a routine procedure quickly spirals into a dangerous search for the truth. As Frank digs deeper, he’s tormented by a sinister presence within the prison walls, while dark visions from the past echo in his fractured mind.

Closure stars a few familiar faces. Michael Kelly takes the lead on this one. They are joined by Kevin Pollak, Mena Suvari and Dennis Haysbert.

Check out the gallery of stills below.