CLOSURE: Psychological Thriller in Post Heads to Cannes For Sales
Here is an upcoming thriller that you may want to keep an eye out for. Closure, directed by Will Wernick is now in post and Radiant Films International will be handling worldwide sales during Cannes.
December 1987. After a prisoner vanishes and a corrections officer sent to find him turns up dead, Bureau Chief Frank Morley (Michael Kelly) is compelled to investigate this rapidly unfolding mystery, inside a decaying prison on the verge of a shut down. Haunted by the loss of his family, Frank’s unresolved trauma blurs the line between reality and delusion. What begins as a routine procedure quickly spirals into a dangerous search for the truth. As Frank digs deeper, he’s tormented by a sinister presence within the prison walls, while dark visions from the past echo in his fractured mind.
Closure stars a few familiar faces. Michael Kelly takes the lead on this one. They are joined by Kevin Pollak, Mena Suvari and Dennis Haysbert.
Check out the gallery of stills below.
RADIANT FILMS LAUNCHES PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER“CLOSURE” WITH EMMY NOMINEE MICHAEL KELLY FOR CANNESIN PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH SILENT PARTNER MEDIA & MERIDIAN ENTERTAINMENTIndependent Feature Film Stars: Michael Kelly, Kevin Pollak, Mena Suvari, and Dennis Haysbert and is Directed by Will WernickRadiant Films International onboards worldwide sales for the dark psychological thriller, “Closure” starring Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan, House of Cards, Lioness, The Penguin), Kevin Pollak (Usual Suspects), Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Dennis Haysbert (24, The Unit).The film is directed by Will Wernick (Follow Me, Escape Room) from a script penned by Jason Rosen, and produced by Wernick, Rosen, Kelly Delson, Jeff Delson and Kyle David Crosby.December 1987. After a prisoner vanishes and a corrections officer sent to find him turns up dead, Bureau Chief Frank Morley (Michael Kelly) is compelled to investigate this rapidly unfolding mystery, inside a decaying prison on the verge of a shut down. Haunted by the loss of his family, Frank’s unresolved trauma blurs the line between reality and delusion. What begins as a routine procedure quickly spirals into a dangerous search for the truth. As Frank digs deeper, he’s tormented by a sinister presence within the prison walls, while dark visions from the past echo in his fractured mind.Filmed entirely on location in and around Moundsville, West Virginia. Closure is currently in post-production.“From the moment I read Closure nearly 4 years ago, I saw Michael Kelly as Frank. Watching him bring the character to life, alongside a cast I’ve admired for years, has been both surreal and deeply rewarding. Closure is a tense, atmospheric thriller, full of mystery. The performances drive the narrative. I’m immensely proud of the film we’ve created.” - Director, Will Wernick."Frank was a fascinating character to unpack. A man trying to quiet his own demons while navigating the psychological chaos raging around him. It was important to approach him without judgment — to observe his damage, his denial, and empathize with it. Part of what drew me to this project was the ability to subvert audiences' expectations as they go on this dark journey with Frank to see how it all ends. Well, that and to reunite with old friend Will Wernick who I originally crossed paths with on Sundance film Loggerheads in 2004” - Michael KellyRadiant Films International will be handling worldwide sales during Cannes.“I’m thrilled to be bringing this film to the Cannes market,” Radiant CEO Mimi Steinbauer said. “Michael Kelly gives a nuanced performance that establishes him as a true cinematic lead and the chilling twists and turns infused in Rosen’s script will keep audiences on their toes.Michael Kelly is represented by WME and Liebman Entertainment. Kevin Pollak is represented by Gersh. Mena Suvari is represented by Innovative Artists and MPE. Dennis Haysbert is represented by IAG and GS Management. Will Wernick is represented by Aleksey Ageyev at AIG and the Matthew Bronson Law Group.
