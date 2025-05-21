CHIEF OF WAR Teaser Trailer: Jason Mamoa Stars in Historical Epic Drama on Apple TV+ This November

Apple TV+ have sent out a teaser trailer for Jason Mamoa's upcoming historical epic drama, Chief of War. We say it's Jason Mamoa's because the fan favorite not only stars in the show but they also wrote it and is an executive producer on it.

Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century.

The show will be told from an indigenous perspective, which is about bloody time we think. The cast will be predominantly Polynesian as well, of which we can see some famliar faces such as Temuera Morrison and Cliff Curtis.

We have also seen enough episodes of Deadliest Warrior to know that those indigenous weapons are going to leave more than a mark. The action in this one is going to be fierce.

Chief of War arrives on Apple+ TV on Friday, August 1st. The first two episodes will premiere that night with one episode dropping every Friday afterwards.