PRIMATIVE WAR Trailer: War is Hell. Add Dinosaurs? Aw Hell no.

“Set in Vietnam in 1968, the Primitive War movie will follow a search and rescue team known as Vulture Squad sent to an isolated jungle valley to reveal the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the primordial depths of the valley and the casualties mount, the Vulture Squad members must embrace their savage instincts to survive the horrors they face, including the ultimate Apex predators, dinosaurs.”

The first trailer for Luke Sparkle's action horror Primative War is now available. THR got the drop on everyone today, We first got word about the adaptation of the action horror series of novels by Ethan Pettus at the end of the Summer.

The Australian production stars Jeremy Piven, Ryan Kwanten and Tricia Helfer is hidden in there somewhere. The trailer and a hefty gallery of images will be found down below.

First teaser trailer released : Dinosaurs in the Vietnam War

The Hollywood Reporter has released the first teaser trailer. Showcasing the Vietnam War, a secret mission and what is lying in the shadows.

Written and directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation Rainfall, Bring Him to Me), the film is based on the cult-followed book by Ethan Pettus where a squad of soldiers in

1968 discover that dinosaurs have been let loose in the jungles of the Vietnam war.

“A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover

the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone. “

The prehistoric sci-fi film blends action with survival and war themes and promises:

“This ain’t no walk in the park”

The internationally recognized players include Primetime Emmy Award and Golden

Globe Winner, Jeremy Piven (Entourage, Old School), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar

Galactica, Lucifer), Screen Actors Guild Nominee Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Red

Hill) and Nick Wechsler (Revenge, The Boys)

The film also includes a slew of ensemble talent including Anthony Ingruber (Age of

Adaline, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger

Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2),

Albert Mwangi (Tom Swift, Blueback), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Henry Nixon

(Triangle), Lincoln Lewis (Tomorrow when the war began) Jeremy Lindsy Taylor

(Underbelly) Marcus Johnson (Talk to me) and Jake Ryan (Territory)

Rialto Distribution has acquired the film for Australian / New Zealand theatrical

distribution.

"Australian genre cinema is having a moment unprecedented since the heyday of

Ozploitation and Luke Sparke is one of the talents ready to rocket into the stratosphere with his dynamic, furious and fearless ambition to take on the studios at their own game. PRIMITIVE WAR is an independent marvel that has the scope, thrills and technical wizardry to match any blockbusting creature feature stalking the cinema screens of the 21st century. Rialto is thrilled to be partnering with Luke and his team in ANZ on this most deliriously entertaining of pictures". - Rialto Distribution

The remain world rights are still open and are being handled by the in house

producers directly.

Rounding out team Sparke are accomplished producers Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producers Geoff Imrie, Luke Sparke and Co Producer Alex Becconsall. Luke adds “This teaser is just a small taste of what’s to come in this epic. We’ve been in post production for almost a year now and our amazing artists and team have cooked up something very cool!”

Primitive War author Ethan Pettus has added: “I’m thrilled to see Luke’s

interpretation of my work. I know his team is giving this project everything they’ve

got".

Primitive War was filmed on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, and employed a majority local crew and cast with hundreds of jobs and countless services for the

area.

Primitive War will release worldwide in 2025.