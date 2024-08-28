PRIMITIVE WAR: Live-Action Adaption Of Dinosaurs-in-Vietnam Book And Comic Series Coming Next Year

Yesterday, the first look at Luke Sparke's adaptation of Ethan Pettus' Primative War novels went out, and we can share that with you now, down below. Sparke's live action adaptation will come out some time in 2025. There's no trailer yet, but a small selection of stills of the cast were sent out.

Dinosaurs in the Vietnam war. It sounds like something that we'd dream up when we were kids, playing with our G.I. Joes and Jurassic Park figures at the same time. Someone's gone and made it real, for all those kids who've grown up and craving somethng a bit more adult in approach.

A new mature take on the dinosaur genre. Live-action adaption of popular book and comic series by Ethan Pettus. Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone.

Primative War stars Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, Jeremy Piven, Nick Wechsler, Carlos Sanson, Aaron Glanane, Anthony Ingruber, Albert Mwangi, Adolphus Waylee , Henry Nixon, Jake Ryan, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor , Lincoln Lewis, and Ana Thu Nguyen.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to have to order Pettus' Primative War novels and do some catch up before this comes out.

Should be low-budget war horror fun.