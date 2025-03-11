PUSH: Shudder Acquires Home Invasion Horror From THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR Duo

Charbonier and Powell know the thriller playbook very well. The use of sound is not overcooked. They use the excuse of the estate’s old infrastructure as an excuse to have the lights go out at the best and wrong times. One particular moment with light bulbs had this reviewer ‘ooooh’ with appreciation, which leads into another thing that the duo did so well here.

They understand that we’re always checking the background. The creepiest things are what happens out of sight of the central character but in play view of the audience, which ramps up the tension. A play on the ‘look out behind you’ trope except the killer really is behind Natalie, quietly stalking her as she goes throughout the home. Letting the audience know where the other person is was a great way to keep the tension up. And when the shoe is on the other foot they bring it back and the audience can then appreciate that Natalie is now stalking the killer.