PUSH: Shudder Acquires Home Invasion Horror From THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR Duo
Shudder have announced that they have acquired Push, the home invasion horror from David Charbonier and Justin Powell, diretors of Djinn and The Boy Behind the Door.
The film follows Natalie Flores, a pregnant realtor who is attacked by a sadistic killer at her open house, sending her into premature labor. Up against a physiological ticking clock, Natalie must find a way to escape before she gives birth.
I reviewed Push after it played at Sitges. While I had issue with the lack of gore after a lot of the horror was left to the mind's eye I did appreciate the thriller aspect of the movie.
Charbonier and Powell know the thriller playbook very well. The use of sound is not overcooked. They use the excuse of the estate’s old infrastructure as an excuse to have the lights go out at the best and wrong times. One particular moment with light bulbs had this reviewer ‘ooooh’ with appreciation, which leads into another thing that the duo did so well here.They understand that we’re always checking the background. The creepiest things are what happens out of sight of the central character but in play view of the audience, which ramps up the tension. A play on the ‘look out behind you’ trope except the killer really is behind Natalie, quietly stalking her as she goes throughout the home. Letting the audience know where the other person is was a great way to keep the tension up. And when the shoe is on the other foot they bring it back and the audience can then appreciate that Natalie is now stalking the killer.
Shudder will release Push on the streaming platform later this year.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, today announced the acquisition of PUSH, from the filmmakers of acclaimed indie thriller THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR and DJINN, David Charbonier and Justin Powell. The highly anticipated film, which made its world premiere at the 2024 Sitges Film Festival and will make its U.S. premiere at Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California this weekend, stars Alicia Sanz (EL CID) and Raúl Castillo (SMILE 2). PUSH will make its exclusive streaming debut on Shudder later this year.“With PUSH, David and Justin continue to hone their spectacular skill for intimate, visceral suspense,” said Sam Zimmerman, Head of Programming for Shudder. “After BOY BEHIND THE DOOR, we are thrilled to reteam with the dynamic duo on this frightening and surprising new spin on the home invasion genre.”The film follows Natalie Flores (Sanz), a pregnant realtor who is attacked by a sadistic killer (Castillo) at her open house, sending her into premature labor. Up against a physiological ticking clock, Natalie must find a way to escape before she gives birth.Written and directed by Charbonier and Powell, PUSH is produced by Ryan Scaringe (ERADICATED, DETAINED) and executive produced by Amy Lippens, Jilbert Daniel, Del Charbonier, Sanz and Castillo.
