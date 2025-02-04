PLAY DEAD Trailer: Check Out The Trailer For This Argentine Horror Flick

Our friends at Black Mandala have sent over the trailer for what I am going to presume is an Argentine horror flick, Play Dead.

A woman wakes up injured in a basement surrounded by corpses. To survive, she pretends to be dead while a grotesque ritual unfolds in the house above.

Why do I think it is Argentine? One, my friend Nico Onetti (What The Waters Left Behind and 1978) is the producer. Two, his regular writer Camilo Zaffora (WTWLB Scars and 1978) was one of the writers, along with Gonzalo Mellid. Three, one of Onetti's actors from the first What The Waters Left Behind film, Paula Brasca, takes the lead in this new film. And finally, another frequent partner of the Black Mandala anthology films, Carlos Goitia, is making his feature directorial debut here. All Argentinians.

I mean, I could just ask Nico. In fact (grabs phone) *tappity tappity tap tap* ... ... ... Yes, it was shot in Argentina but it is a Canadian co-production. Cool. Also, yes, it will be Carlos' feature directorial debut. There you have it, straight from the horse's mouth. Check out the trailer below. It appears on brand with what Onetti and Zaffora have cooked up in the past, some good old hard horror action.