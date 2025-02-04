PLAY DEAD Trailer: Check Out The Trailer For This Argentine Horror Flick
Our friends at Black Mandala have sent over the trailer for what I am going to presume is an Argentine horror flick, Play Dead.
A woman wakes up injured in a basement surrounded by corpses. To survive, she pretends to be dead while a grotesque ritual unfolds in the house above.
Why do I think it is Argentine? One, my friend Nico Onetti (What The Waters Left Behind and 1978) is the producer. Two, his regular writer Camilo Zaffora (WTWLB Scars and 1978) was one of the writers, along with Gonzalo Mellid. Three, one of Onetti's actors from the first What The Waters Left Behind film, Paula Brasca, takes the lead in this new film. And finally, another frequent partner of the Black Mandala anthology films, Carlos Goitia, is making his feature directorial debut here. All Argentinians.
I mean, I could just ask Nico. In fact (grabs phone) *tappity tappity tap tap* ... ... ... Yes, it was shot in Argentina but it is a Canadian co-production. Cool. Also, yes, it will be Carlos' feature directorial debut. There you have it, straight from the horse's mouth. Check out the trailer below. It appears on brand with what Onetti and Zaffora have cooked up in the past, some good old hard horror action.
Black Mandala is proud to present PLAY DEAD a chilling new horror film that kicks off with a woman waking up in a basement surrounded by corpses and fighting for her life.This grisly tale of survival and deception is directed by Carlos ‘Charly’ Goitia (Nightmare Radio: The Night Stalker, The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession) and produced by Nicolás Onetti (1978, What the Waters Left Behind). The screenplay is penned by Gonzalo Mellid and Camilo Zaffora.Play Dead follows the harrowing journey of Alison (Paula Brasca ((What the Waters Left Behind)), who finds herself gravely injured and trapped in a dark, cryptic basement. Desperate to survive, she must use her wits and pretend to be dead, blending in with the corpses around her. But as she clings to life, she makes a horrifying discovery—above her, a grotesque, ritualistic celebration is unfolding. With each passing moment, the danger escalates.Drawing heavy inspiration from horror classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Don’t Breathe, and The Collector, PLAY DEAD blends relentless tension with gruesome horror, delivering a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.
