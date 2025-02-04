GAZER: New Poster And Release Date For Indie Thriller, Out This April

Ryan J Sloan's thriller, Gazer, starring Ariella Mastroianni, is coming to cinemas on April 4th from Metrograph Pictures.

It is a slight shift in the release date but to make up for anyone who had to change their plans for its release a new poster was sent out today. We have also included the trailer and a small gallery of stills.

“Focus. What do you see?” Afflicted with a rare and fatal condition that affects her ability to perceive time and causes sudden blackouts, single mother Frankie Rhodes relies on self-recorded cassette tapes to help her navigate the world. Desperate to make ends meet while she fights for custody of her young daughter, she accepts a risky but high-paying job from a mysterious woman, which draws her into a world of paranoid conspiracies that threatens to swallow her whole. Shot on nights and weekends over the course of two years, GAZER finds first-time filmmaker Ryan J. Sloan and his co-writer and star Ariella Mastroianni bringing the paranoid thriller genre into wildly original new territory. They deliver a relentless and riveting neo-noir where truth and nightmares become intertwined, as Frankie must fight against a ticking clock to do all she can for her daughter as she becomes sucked into an increasingly unhinged and unstable reality.

Sloan directs from a screenplay they wrote with their lead actor Ariella Mastroianni. The pair produced this feature film.