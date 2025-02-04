GAZER: New Poster And Release Date For Indie Thriller, Out This April
Ryan J Sloan's thriller, Gazer, starring Ariella Mastroianni, is coming to cinemas on April 4th from Metrograph Pictures.
It is a slight shift in the release date but to make up for anyone who had to change their plans for its release a new poster was sent out today. We have also included the trailer and a small gallery of stills.
“Focus. What do you see?” Afflicted with a rare and fatal condition that affects her ability to perceive time and causes sudden blackouts, single mother Frankie Rhodes relies on self-recorded cassette tapes to help her navigate the world. Desperate to make ends meet while she fights for custody of her young daughter, she accepts a risky but high-paying job from a mysterious woman, which draws her into a world of paranoid conspiracies that threatens to swallow her whole.Shot on nights and weekends over the course of two years, GAZER finds first-time filmmaker Ryan J. Sloan and his co-writer and star Ariella Mastroianni bringing the paranoid thriller genre into wildly original new territory. They deliver a relentless and riveting neo-noir where truth and nightmares become intertwined, as Frankie must fight against a ticking clock to do all she can for her daughter as she becomes sucked into an increasingly unhinged and unstable reality.
Sloan directs from a screenplay they wrote with their lead actor Ariella Mastroianni. The pair produced this feature film.
Gazer is Sloan’s debut feature. The film was shot on a shoestring budget over weekends in the spring and fall for two years while Sloan worked as an electrician and Mastroianni in film programming in New York. Shot on 16mm, and co-written by its magnetic lead actress, Gazer is not only a fresh perspective on the legendary paranoia thrillers of the 70s and 80s, but also a masterful tribute to, and bold reinvention of, the work of many great cinema artists over several generations.
