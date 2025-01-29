Introducing Dogma LA 25

On behalf of Screen Anarchy, I am happy to share the following announcement, with official verbiage provided by Dogma LA 25.

For decades, filmmakers have been hindered by a lack of financing and the high cost of technical resources. However, in 2025, we find ourselves in an era where almost any filmmaker with a vision can pick up a cell phone and create a feature film.

Celebrating Lunar New Year 2025--the year of the Snake--filmmakers Michael Idemoto, Chris Chan Lee, and Quentin Lee--pioneers of the Asian American New Wave Class of 1997 cinematic movement--are now launching Dogma LA 25, a manifesto aimed at liberating filmmakers from financial and technical inequities. While renewing their bond as members of the Class of 1997, Dogma LA 25 also serves as a global call to action for independent filmmakers everywhere.

In the spirit of United Artists, formed over a century ago, ten Los Angeles-based filmmakers have officially signed Dogma LA 25 into action on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at filmmaker Quentin Lee's private residence. (See photo above.)

Photo captions (clockwise from standing left to to seated left): Alan Chu, Kevin Huie, Michael Idemoto, Jenifer Yeuroukis, Q. Allan Brocka, 2024 Canadian Screen Awards winner Quentin Lee, Giovanni Espiritu, Gi Sebastienne Giyan Gonzales, 2024 Emmy® winner Luci Kwak, Chris Chan Lee.





THE MANIFESTO

DOGMA LA 25"1. Only films with a total running time of 30 minutes or more may be qualified as Dogma LA 25."2. All shooting of the film must be shot on location as opposed to constructed or virtual sets."3. Digital 4K 16x9 (3980 x 2160) is the only accepted final delivery format for certification."4. The film must be shot in color and finished without excessive manipulation of colors in the release version."5. AIGI (Artificial Intelligence Generated Imagery), CGI (Computer Generated Imagery), or VFX must not be used in production or post-production except for corrective purposes."6. The director must collaborate on cinematography; the director may also be the cinematographer."7. Every director on the production must be credited."Each founding filmmaker signing Dogma LA 25 is committed to starting production of a film with a minimum runtime of 30 minutes by December 31, 2025. The ten founding filmmakers include:

Q. Allan Brocka's work as a director and screenwriter spans a range of genres in television, animation, live action, documentary, commercial, and feature film. He is best known as the creator, director and showrunner of Rick & Steve the Happiest Gay Couple in All the World, a prime time animated series starring that ran two seasons on MTV's Logo Network. He has also directed 5 independent feature films, screened at Sundance, Tribeca, and more than 100 film festivals.

Alan Chu is a writer/director/producer and seasoned assistant director. He currently serves as the co-chair of the Asian American Committee at Directors Guild of America. Alan is also a member of Directors Guild of Canada, Producers Guild of America and Visual Effects Society.

Giovannie Espiritu is a producer/writer/director who just created her first television series Maid to Shine to be broadcast by FilAmTV on Valentines Day 2025. She is a member of Producers Guild of America and the Television Academy.

Gi Sebastienne Giyan Gonzales is a rising producer/writer/director who has most recently produced two feature films.

Kevin Huie is a seasoned producer and assistant director. He is a member of Directors Guild of America, Producers Guild of America and the Television Academy.

Michael Idemoto, an independent producer/writer/director who has made the feature film Sunsets with Giant Robot's Eric Nakamura as part of Asian American New Wave 1997.

Luci Kwak, born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Los Angeles, is a Korean-American award winning filmmaker and two-time Emmy®-winning Senior Producer who currently works on the hit court TV series, Judy Justice. Her passion for film led her to pursue an MFA in Cinema at San Francisco State University. Her debut film, "Return to Grace" won 8 awards internationally. Most notably, the Grand Jury Prize for "Best Bay Area Short" at the 41st San Francisco International Film Festival, the Bronze Plaque" and "Honorable Mention" at the 46th Columbus International Film Festival, the Princess Grace Award (and Cary Grant Film Award) from the Princess Grace Foundation. She has produced, directed, and edited numerous award winning films, documentaries, music videos, and commercials.

Chris Chan Lee is a veteran producer/writer/director who wrote and directed Yellow, part of the Asian American New Wave Class of 1997. He is a member of Producers Guild of America.

Quentin Lee is a veteran producer/writer/director who co-wrote/co-directed and produced Shopping for Fangs, part of Asian American New Wave of 1997. Winning the 2024 Canadian Screen Award for his TV series Comedy Invasion, he is a member of Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, Canadian Media Producers Association, Producers Guild of America and the Television Academy.

Jenifer Yeuroukis is an award winning producer/writer/director. Her action short film "Woman" won a Certificate of Merit for Women Filmmakers' Best Shorts Competition.

LAdogma25.com | #LAdogma25