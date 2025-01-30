Rotterdam 2025 Review: FABULA, Chaos In The Peatlands

The Dutch film Fabula, the opening film of the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025, employs every possible means to tell its story—its fabula. The film, much like its protagonist, the 55-year-old petty criminal Jos (played by renowned Dutch actor Fedja van Huêt), does not adhere to any specific theory. However, the title strongly evokes theoretical concepts, particularly the narrative theories of Propp and Shklovsky from the early 20th century. For them, fabula referred to the chronology of the story—in this case, the life story of Jos—while syuzhet denoted the way the story is structured and told by filmmaker Michiel ten Horn.

The story follows Jos, who, alongside his much younger Turkish-Dutch accomplice Özgür (Sezgin Güleç), takes on a lucrative criminal job—a deal in the drug trade—that promises to free him from his debts and financial troubles in one fell swoop. However, the job goes wrong, and a death occurs.

By this point, we have already been introduced to Jos’s ancestors, who toiled in the peatlands of the Southern Netherlands for a better life. While that better life has materialised to some extent, their descendants remain firmly anchored at the bottom of society.

Meanwhile, a small insect infects Jos with a disease that brings with it subtle hallucinations. These delusions, along with the chapter divisions, the music, the numerous plot twists, and the many gangster characters—including Hendrik (Georg Friedrich), Jos’s murderous brother—become part of the film’s storytelling method, its syuzhet. To complete the ensemble, there is also an omniscient narrator in the form of a voiceover, adding a God’s-eye perspective.

In this somewhat sinister carnivalesque landscape, the characters need no drugs for their delusions, though—much like in the real-life border regions of the Netherlands—the production and trade of organic and synthetic drugs play a significant role.

The increasing chaos in Jos’s mind also largely shapes the narrative perspective of the film. The music by Djurre de Haan amplifies this chaos, creating a sense of evolution from beginning to end. Director Michiel ten Horn (b. 1983) does not deny his roots in animation or his love for dark comedy and gangster films. Live-action blends with observations of the film’s swampy setting—the Peel region—a place filled with fables, legends, fairy tales, and carnival as a form of redemption.

Fabula is a film that lives up to its name. It employs every possible tool to tell the story of Jos, a small-time hustler. Complete with stabbings, shootings, and an unorthodox beheading scene that once again reveals the filmmaker’s origins and preferences—and will delight horror fans—the film is a Dutch, German, and Belgian co-production. It emerges from a production climate that, much like the syuzhet of 'Fabula', must pull out all the stops. But the payoff is worth it. The film’s finale would surely please the aforementioned Propp and Shklovsky.