PERSONA Exclusive Clip: Psychological Thriller Out Now on Digital And On Demand

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We have an exclusive clip from Mike Ho's psychological thriller, Persona, to share with you today. It's out on Digital and On Demand right now. 

A woman wakes up locked in a house, injured, with no memory. Can she figure out who is coming back for her…before the doors are unlocked?

Persona stars Shanti Lowry, Sophia Ali, Andrew Howard, and Omar Gooding. Lowry produced the fick. The film is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. 

