WHITE OUT Exclusive Clip: Cause There's Nothing Like a Good Ol' Fashioned, Violent Prison Break

After escaping a brutal Russian labor camp, three men must overcome the treacherous wilderness and each other, as their journey home turns into a brutal fight for survival.

Saban Films is putting Derek Barnes' action flick, White Out, out on VOD & Digital on November 22nd, 2024. They have sent along an exclusive clip to share with you today. You will find it and the trailer down below.

It appears to the moment that our main characters escape from the Russian labor camp. It is a wee bit chaotic and frantic, as mass prison escape attempts are, we imagine. But it is violent. If that floats your boat then check it out below.

White Out was directed by Derek Barnes. It was written by Barnes and two of the movie's starts James McDougall and Douglas Nyback.

McDougall and Nyback are joined by Joel Labelle, Ian Matthews, Dru Viergever, and Jonathan Goad.