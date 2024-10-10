THE CHARISMA KILLERS Trailer Exclusive: DeskPop Entertaiment Acquires Indie Action Flick For VOD Release
Action cinema fans, we have your first look at cult icon Vernon Wells in Michael Matteo Rossi's indie action flick, The Charisma Killers, with a trailer exclusive and acquistion announcement.
When the old mentor of seven killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.
The fine folks at DeskPop Entertainment have acquired the action pic and plan on releasing it on VOD on November 1st. You may recall that DeskPop first made a name for themselves when they distributed the holiday horror indie The Mean One, a slasher take on the beloved Dr. Seuss tale, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
As mentioned at the start, The Charisma Killers stars cult icon Vernon Wells. They are joined by Vanessa Angel, Jessica McKay, Marnette Patterson, Jackie Moore and Paul Logan. The pic was written, directed and produced by Rossi.
The trailer awaits you below.
