SOUR PARTY: Anchor Bay Entertainment Acquires Worldwide Rights For Comedy

Anchor Bay Entertainment have acquired the worlwide rights for the comedy Sour Party. The comedy was written, directed and produced by the husband-and-wife team, Amanda and Michael Drexton.

Not really in our wheelhouse but we're posting about this because one of the stars Samantha Westervelt not only co-wrote the film but was also in the band Egg Drop Soup with a long time friend of Anarchists and the genre film community at large, Olivia Saperstein (short films Recipe and Plastic). Their music has shown up in OSTs like Jakob's Wife by Travis Stevens. Basically, a very cool artist and mucisian that's in and around the same circles as a lot of dear friends in film land.

The supporting cast is very notable as well: Reggie Watts, Augie Duke and the legend himself, Corey Feldman.

When more information is available we're sure we'll be asked to share it with you.