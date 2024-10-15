SOUR PARTY: Anchor Bay Entertainment Acquires Worldwide Rights For Comedy
Anchor Bay Entertainment have acquired the worlwide rights for the comedy Sour Party. The comedy was written, directed and produced by the husband-and-wife team, Amanda and Michael Drexton.
Not really in our wheelhouse but we're posting about this because one of the stars Samantha Westervelt not only co-wrote the film but was also in the band Egg Drop Soup with a long time friend of Anarchists and the genre film community at large, Olivia Saperstein (short films Recipe and Plastic). Their music has shown up in OSTs like Jakob's Wife by Travis Stevens. Basically, a very cool artist and mucisian that's in and around the same circles as a lot of dear friends in film land.
The supporting cast is very notable as well: Reggie Watts, Augie Duke and the legend himself, Corey Feldman.
When more information is available we're sure we'll be asked to share it with you.
The founders of the revitalized Anchor Bay Entertainment, Thomas Zambeck and Brian Katz, have acquired the worldwide rights to the comedy, SOUR PARTY. Written, directed and produced by the husband-and-wife team, Amanda and Michael Drexton (Take Me Back), the film stars Samantha Westervelt (Jakob’s Wife ), who is also co-story writer of the film. The cast also includes Reggie Watts (Pitch Perfect 2), Corey Feldman (Stand by Me) and Augie Duke (Mayans M.C.)SOUR PARTY follows Gwen and James, two broke, flailing 30-somethings on a quest to scrounge money from a collection of low lives and failed artists in an attempt to show up to Gwen's sister's baby shower with a proper gift.“SOUR PARTY is deeply personal to us, conceived in the wake of a failed project while we were at our lowest,” said The Drextons. “This love/hate letter to Los Angeles is a semi-autobiographical ode to the worst parts of ourselves as told by two self-obsessed, flailing 30-somethings. It is a feminist take on the traditional, male-dominated buddy comedy.”"When we first saw SOUR PARTY, we were floored by its fresh perspective," said Zambeck. "The Drextons have created a riotous and relatable farce that is as smart as it is satirical. We're thrilled to bring this film to audiences, and add another classic to the long history of irreverent comedies."Cinematographer Steven Moreno (Better Off Zed) executive produced the film. Zambeck and Katz of Anchor Bay Entertainment negotiated the deal with The Drextons on behalf of the filmmakers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.