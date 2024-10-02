ME, MYSELF & THE VOID Clip: Like a 4 Out of 10

A down on his luck stand-up finds himself in a void world, hovering precariously between life and death. It is in this void that our hero, Jack, must discern how he ended up face down on his bathroom floor and find a way out before it’s too late.

The indie dramedy Me, Myself & The Void is out now on VOD from Echobend Pictures. The feature was directed by Timothy Hautekiet from a script he co-wrote with Nik Oldershaw. We have a clip to share with you tonight. In the clip Jack and Chris are in the process of trying to figure out what has happened to Jack and why he is lying on the floor of his bathroom back in the real world.