HEATHER Trailer Premiere: Be Careful Who You Bully

A philanderer is lured into a kinky encounter by a provocative woman, only to discover she has undergone gender reassignment and was once the boy he terrorized in high school.

Anthony Repinski's horror thriller Heather will release on digital platforms on November 8th from Buffalo 8. We have been asked to premiere the trailer for the pic today. Check it out along with a small batch of still down below.

This transgendered-themed thriller is loosely inspired by a story told to Writer/Director Anthony Repinski by a friend who was bullied in high school. She later transitioned and then was reunited with her bully, who ended up becoming her lover.

HEATHER was written and directed by Anthony Repinsky (A former SEAL Team 6 Chief and CIA contractor) and produced by Michael Bregman (Carlito’s Way). The film stars Sean Young (Blade Runner), Trans actor Pooya Mohseni, and Nick Matthews.