DOC OF CHUCKY Poster Revealed

Doc of Chucky, a new doc from Thommy Huston, starts streaming on Shudder on November 1st. Shudder released the poster for the project today. It's embedded below.

The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, and more, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

Doc of Chucky was directed by Hutson, who also made Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy and Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th. The guys knows horror icons. Interviewees include Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, John Waters, Fiona Dourif, Perrey Reeves, Gerrit Graham, David Kirschner, and more.