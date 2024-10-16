CREEPY BITS 2: Your First Look at The Season Two Trailer For Canadian Horror Anthology Series

Spooky season here in Canada does not have to end on November 1st. If you're still looking for some post-Halloween chills and thrills then look no further than the second season of the horror anthology series, Creepy Bits. Season two is upon us and will debut on Hollywood Suite on November 19th (or you can stream On Demand as early as November 1st) and we have your first look at the season two trailer.

Led by David J. Fernandes, the local filmmaker has gathered together more of Eastern Canada's rising talent for this second season. Local talent from here in Toronto includes Ashlea Wessel (whom we have written about on many an occasion here), Adrian Bobb and Kelly Paoli. They imported Sid Zanforlin over from Montreal. I can vouch for him, he's one cool cat.

Get ready to unleash a New Wave of Horror

Creepy Bits Season 2

Premieres This November Exclusively on Hollywood Suite

Hollywood Suite Broadcast Premiere: November 19 at 9pm ET

Streaming On Demand Starting November 1

From gore-roots to gore-glory, David J. Fernandes' Creepy Bits is back for Season 2, and this time it’s gone indie inferno! What began as a DIY YouTube series of bite-sized shorts has evolved into a full-blown horror sensation joining forces with some industry heavyweights to bring the scares to the masses. Buckle up, horror fans - it's about to get real creepy...

David J. Fernandes, LaRue Entertainment, and Hollywood Suite are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed horror anthology series, Creepy Bits. The second season of the series continues November 19 at 9pm ET exclusively on Hollywood Suite. Viewers can also binge all of the episodes on Hollywood Suite On Demand starting November 1st.

Creepy Bits Season 2 is a 10-episode chilling horror collection that delves deeper into the unknown, drawing inspiration from contemporary issues and venturing into uncharted territories of fear. Each episode is helmed by a diverse range of innovative filmmakers, including Ashlea Wessel (Tick, Ink), Adrian Bobb (Ext, The Fore-men), Kelly Paoli (Coffee with Pterodactyls), Sid Zanforlin (Attack of the Brainsucker), and David J. Fernandes (Creepy Bits).

This season, the series explores themes of human vs. nature, the invasion and destruction of the natural world, and isolation within a vast, eerie landscape that fights back. From the depths of the forest to the darkness of the lake, to quaint small towns, each episode promises to unsettle and disturb.

LaRue Entertainment, an award-winning independent production company, joins forces with David J. Fernandes and a team of Executive Producers led by Matt King, Andrew Ferguson, David J. Fernandes, Lewis Spring, Ann and Rob Ewan, and Anne Allen, ensuring top-notch production values and a commitment to bold storytelling.

Creepy Bits Season 2 Episodes

Episode 1: The Massacurra Man - Directed by Adrian Bobb

Hitman Jamie targets Leslie, the unassuming owner of a cheap roadside attraction full of exotic monster sculptures from around the world. But much to Jamie’s surprise, Leslie turns out to be a far tougher foe than he bargained for.

Episode 2: Bonded - Directed by Ashlea Wessel

Jeremy and his son, Charlie arrive at a remote cabin in hopes of finding common ground, but increasingly strange occurrences reveal that they may be more connected than they know.

Episode 3: Hors d’Oeuvre - Directed by David J. Fernandes

Vicky is enjoying some downtime on her houseboat when she’s interrupted by strange noises from below. Is it a fish, an otter, or something much more sinister? Vicky must gather her wits and face her deepest fears to discover the truth.

Episode 4: Black Empanadas - Directed by Sid Zanforlin

Lucia and Fernando move to a small Ontario town with the dream of opening a thriving empanada bakery, only to find the locals less than welcoming. With the help of a ghostly ancestor, they craft a new, supernatural recipe that could win over the town—or curse them forever.

Episode 5: Route 17 - Directed by Kelly Paoli

Ride-share driver Miles takes Nina to her destination in a remote part of the woods, but as they approach their destination, it appears they may both have ulterior motives.

Episode 6: Wretch - Directed by Sid Zanforlin

Unhappy small-town boys Mani and Anton dare each other to spend three nights in an abandoned warehouse, but when an ancient demon is awakened, Anton must decide whether to fight back and save Mani, or save himself.

Episode 7: Leave No Trace - Directed by David J. Fernandes

Bro-dude litterbug Matt proposes to his influencer girlfriend Sarah in the middle of the wilderness, only to be interrupted by the discovery that nature itself is coming to life, and doesn’t seem too keen on visitors.

Episode 8: Below - Directed by Adrian Bobb

Yara and her son Zach attempt to fulfill her father’s final wishes by spreading his ashes into a lake the family once owned. But their bonding is interrupted when the dark history of the area refuses to stay submerged.

Episode 9: Horticulture for Beginners - Directed by Kelly Paoli

A tour guide leads an eager troupe of horticulture enthusiasts into the dark depths of a forest to witness a rare species of flora, but when strange noises interrupt the outing, the group wonders if they might also get a glimpse ofthe mythological creature that brought the flowers there.

Episode 10: Last Sonata - Directed by Ashlea Wessel

Emilie, a celebrated cellist with a terminal illness, moves into a secluded house to finish her opus in peace, but the more she tries to shut herself away from the world, the more she finds herself haunted by powerful, enigmatic forces.

Don't miss the premiere of Creepy Bits Season 2 on November 19 at 9pm ET on Hollywood Suite, or stream on demand starting November 1. Subscribe to Hollywood Suite through Canadian cable providers and Prime Video Channels.

Visit the Creepy Bits website and follow on social media for more updates and behind-the-scenes peeks into the horror: