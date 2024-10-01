BEFORE Trailer: Billy Crystal Stars in Apple TV+ Psychological Thriller Series
Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for Before, a pyschological thriller series starring and executive produced by comedy legend Billy Crystal.
Yes, Billy Crystal. For the life of me to recall if Crystal has ever done anything like this before and I'm coming up null.
Check out the trailer below the announcement. I'm asking more horror astute friends of mine about Crystal's career, to see if they've done anything like this before. It's weird not to know this, but totally cool that he's doing the series as well.
Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its upcoming character-driven, psychological thriller “Before,” starring and executive produced by multi-award-winning actor, comedian and filmmaker Billy Crystal. The ten-episode limited series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 25, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20.Alongside Crystal, the supernatural mystery series stars multi-Emmy and Tony Award-winner Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Emmy Award-nominee Rosie Perez, Tony Award-nominee Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.“Before” stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Sarah Thorp. Thorp serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Crystal executive produces alongside Academy Award winner Eric Roth, pilot director Adam Bernstein and producing director Jet Wilkinson.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.