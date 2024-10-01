BEFORE Trailer: Billy Crystal Stars in Apple TV+ Psychological Thriller Series

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for Before, a pyschological thriller series starring and executive produced by comedy legend Billy Crystal.

Yes, Billy Crystal. For the life of me to recall if Crystal has ever done anything like this before and I'm coming up null.

Check out the trailer below the announcement. I'm asking more horror astute friends of mine about Crystal's career, to see if they've done anything like this before. It's weird not to know this, but totally cool that he's doing the series as well.