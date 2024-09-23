THUNDERBOLTS* Teaser Trailer: Marvel's Attempt at The Rag-Tag Action Ensemble

Today the teaser trailer for Marvel Studios released the trailer for Thunderbolts*, their go at the rag-tag band of misfits action adventure film to which they once held the crown for with the GotG films before that trilogy's director left and took all their mojo with them to another studio to repeat that success with a banger of a sequel to that studio's ill-fated attempt at stealing the crown from Marvel.

You follow? Sure you do. You know exactly what we're talking about. Marvel's been in a bit of lull lately and need wins to get bums back in cinema seats. The Marvel devout can only buy so many tickets before their coffers run dry too. With other projects in flux and going off the production schedule there are only a handful of Marvel films coming out in 2025 aiming to win back the general populace. After Captain America Brave New World takes advantage of the usually dry month of February this is the next one on the schedule.

Making a movie with fan favorites Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan leading the charge is a good first step. From the first teaser Wyatt Russell's John Walker character looks to have more than their fare share of screen time as well.

Thunderbolts* is expected to kick off Summer movie season on May 2nd, 2025.