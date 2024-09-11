THE STOIC: Official Trailer Out Now, on VOD & Digital Next Month

After a group of mercenaries raid a gang's den, they flee to a country hideout with two hostages. A Stoic, a member of a criminal clan, enraged about the women's capture, attacks the mercenaries. The conflict escalates into an explosive showdown between the Stoic and the mercenaries' ruthless boss determined to kill him.

Jonathan Eckersley's action flick, The Stoic, will be distributed by Saban Films on VOD & Digital on October 18th, 2024. The official trailer came out this week. Take a look down below.

And a shout out to the tried, tested and true, blue and orange poster design. May this trend never die.

The Stoic stars Scott Wright, Rocci-Boy Williams, Stuart Brennan, George McCluskey with Jason Flemyng. Eckersley directed from their own screenplay.