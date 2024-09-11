THE RADLEYS Official Trailer: Dark Comedy Thriller Starring Damian Lewis, Kelly Macdonald... And Damian Lewis?

Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald (No Country For Old Men) and Damian Lewis (“Billions,” Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) star in a dark comedy thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.

﻿Euros Lyn's dark comedy thriller, The Radleys, written by Talitha Stevenson, is coming to theaters, on Digital and On Demand on October 4th, 2024. Lionsgate sent out the official trailer and other publicity materials this week, check them out.

The Radleys stars Damian Lewis, Kelly Macdonald, Harry Baxendale, Bo Bragason, Jay Lycurgo, Siân Phillips, and Shaun Parkes.