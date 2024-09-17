THE GREAT SALISH HEIST: The First-Ever Indigenous Heist Film

This will be neat, and if nothing it will be worthy of your support in the coming days. Darrell Dennis' film, The Great Salish Heist, will be going nationwide in Cineplex cinemas on September 28th, in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

A down-on-his-luck First Nations Archeologist seeking redemption teams up with a group of misfits from the Rez to break into a museum and reclaim sacred artifacts that rightfully belong to their people.

The Great Salish Heist is the first-ever Indigenous heist film. It was written, directed and starring Dennis. They are joined by Canada's recently crowned Miss Universe, Ashley Callingbull, Canadian and Indigenous icon Graham Greene and sci-fi/genre icon Tricia Helfer.

The Great Salish Heist was produced by Orca Cove Media, a producer of First Nations content.

