THE GREAT SALISH HEIST: The First-Ever Indigenous Heist Film
This will be neat, and if nothing it will be worthy of your support in the coming days. Darrell Dennis' film, The Great Salish Heist, will be going nationwide in Cineplex cinemas on September 28th, in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
A down-on-his-luck First Nations Archeologist seeking redemption teams up with a group of misfits from the Rez to break into a museum and reclaim sacred artifacts that rightfully belong to their people.
The Great Salish Heist is the first-ever Indigenous heist film. It was written, directed and starring Dennis. They are joined by Canada's recently crowned Miss Universe, Ashley Callingbull, Canadian and Indigenous icon Graham Greene and sci-fi/genre icon Tricia Helfer.
The Great Salish Heist was produced by Orca Cove Media, a producer of First Nations content.
THE GREAT SALISH HEIST is coming to Cineplex Theatres across Canada in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Catch the recently crowned Miss Universe Canada, Ashley Callingbull in theatres on September 28.Orca Cove Media is excited to announce a national theatrical release for the first-ever Indigenous heist film, THE GREAT SALISH HEIST, featuring Graham Greene, Tricia Helfer, and Ashley Callingbull. Coming to Cineplex theatres across Canada for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, the film will be playing in select cities on September 22 and September 28."We are so excited to see our film get the big screen treatment across Canada," says Harold C. Joe, Cowichan filmmaker and producer of Orca Cove Media. "To see our Indigenous stories get national recognition is amazing, and we can't wait to bring the first-ever Indigenous heist film to Cineplex theatres."THE GREAT SALISH HEIST follows Steve Joe, a traditional archaeologist for the Moquahat people who believes the bad luck in his community is a result of the displacement of sacred artifacts. He and a rag-tag group of rebels from the Rez hatch a plan to break into a museum and reclaim their stolen artifacts.After a successful theatrical run across the West Coast, THE GREAT SALISH HEIST's lead cast has made names for themselves, including actress Ashley Callingbull who has since been crowned 2024's Miss Universe Canada."We couldn't be more proud of Ashley and the success she has received," says Joe. "From our movie filmed in Southern Vancouver Island to competing in Mexico later this year for Miss Universe, she is a testament to Indigenous talent and we couldn't be happier to have had her as part of our cast."Tickets are now on sale here.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.