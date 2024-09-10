HOUSE OF SPOILS: Official Trailer And Poster Revealed

From Blumhouse, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts… and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy's sophomore feature film, the thriller House of Spoils, releases globally on Prime Video on Thursday, October 3rd. It will have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest on Saturday, September 21st.

The official trailer and poster were revealed this week. Find the trailer down below.

Written and Directed by Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, their second film stars Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose, along with Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and Marton Csokas.