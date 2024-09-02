HOARD Exclusive Clip: Maria Wants Michael to do What Now?

Luna Carmoon's Venice winner Hoard begins its North American theatrical run this coming Friday, September 6th. The UK film stars Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Lily-Beau Leach and Deba Hekmat alongside Joseph Quinn, Hayley Squires and Samantha Spiro.

New sales and distro outfit Sunrise Films is handling the release and they passed along an exclusive clip to share with you today, featuring Carmoon's lead Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Joseph Quinn.

Check it and the trailer out below the long synopsis.

1984: There’s a landfill in our living room.

Mother and Maria’s world feels like sparkles down spines, Christmas is every day in their nidus of love; the two of them like silvery-catching magpies. The pair spend their evenings on pilgrimages in South East London, nights where fireworks crumble over them as they carefully collect their goods. Tin foil balls, chalk, paper, all things neglected, left for the foxes or bin men, they adopt for their nest. They Hoard infinite souvenirs from their night time walks, trolleys filled with sacks upon sacks of joy for their catalog of love that waits for them at the door.

At school, Maria is sleepy from the night voyages. Sometimes the stench sticks to her hair. If only they could smell the glee from it too. Her tiredness makes her forgetful. Night time is her and mothers time. Maria's teachers and classmates make her aware for the first time of the foreignness of her and mother's loving regime and she begins to question it entirely one lost afternoon. After one night of disrupting their routines that ends in an accident, Maria knows in her belly that she wouldn't want it any other way.

Christmas is coming, the tinfoil ball tree is mounted with glowing bulbs, a children's delight; the room glimmering of all things collected now shiny all still from the year before. Tin Drum plays. Maria goes to the corner shop and when she returns, something happens to Mother which changes her future forever.

1994: He handed her to me, its weight would come in waves.

Maria's last day of school she walks waved home with her best friend of ten years Laraib. As she arrives home, at the top stairs, waiting, are two bare feet. A tall odd man, a stranger who has a familiar scent of trauma, a childhood pain, a gemini of knowing stings. His name is Michael and he has come to stay. The following days are slow and strange, full of leavings and returnings. A homecoming. The two become intertwined as the present is ruptured. Michael with Maria, Maria with the past, pilgrims, but for Maria the Hoardings have just begun. Nighttime becomes hers once more, rowing in it endlessly, finding new objects to treasure. Maria descends into madness, and it's soon clear that she is hiding a much bigger secret, one that is both inexplicable and shocking.