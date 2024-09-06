DEATH MARCH: Scott Adkins WWII Action Flick Picked up by Well GO USA

A British airman washes ashore after being ejected from his plane and becomes a prisoner in a Japanese-run POW camp. While waiting to join the infamous Bataan death march, the airman is tortured by the camp commander and is forced to fight for his life against an array of skilled Japanese warriors.

Adkins portrays the airman. Peter Shinkoda (I, Robot and Daredevil) plays the camp commander. They are joined by Michael Copon, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Michael Rene Walton, Gary Cairns, Shane Kosugi, Masanori Mimoto and Gabbi Garcia.

“Scott’s prowess as an actor and martial artist is evident in every film he touches, and we are especially excited that [the Mandylor-directed] ‘Death March’ allows him the freedom to really showcase his considerable talent,” said Lane, director of acquisitions and production at Well Go USA.

“’Death March’ is a truly international collaboration, complemented by partners and talents hailing from the United States, the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, Canada, the U.K. and Australia,” said writer and producer Clebanoff. “The story we are telling raises the bar for fans of Scott Adkins and the action genre, and it has a unique storyline, strong cultural throughlines and a grand scope that elevates it to appeal to mainstream audiences.”