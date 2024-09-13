DEAD MONEY Exclusive Clip: A Night of Illicit Gambling Goes Sour Quickly

After a violent home game robbery, a pro poker hustler and his girlfriend are caught up in a whirlwind 24 hours that ends in Andy playing the biggest game of his life, while both their lives hang in the balance.

Dead Money, starring Emile Hirsch, David Keith, India Eisley, Peter Facinelli, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rory Culkin and Jackie Earle Haley is coming this Friday, September 13th Digital and On-Demand from Samuel Goldwyn Films. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. We've included the trailer with it down below.

Luc Walpoth directed from a screenplay by Josh Wilcox