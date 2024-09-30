ABRACADAVER International Trailer: Hulu to Stream Mexican Heist Comedy, Starting This Wednesday
Starting this Wednesday Hulu subscribers can watch Pancho Rodriguez's heist comedy Abracadaver. Our friend Guido Rud of FilmSharks out of Buenos Aires produced the flick with Rodriguez.
A teaser and trailer were released recently. Check them both out, down below.
Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks announced today that Hulu has acquired U.S. streaming rights for the heist-movie/comedy “Abracadaver.” The film, which was produced by Guido Rud with FilmSharks and Pancho Rodriguez, will be available to Hulu subscribers beginning Wednesday, October 2.“Abracadaver” was written and directed by Pancho Rodriguez (“Dia de Muertos,” and Guadalajara Audience Winner “Llamando a un Angel”) and tells the story of three magician brothers from the circus world who find themselves brought back together to perform a magical and impossible coup: to steal a twin mummy valued at millions of dollars from an impenetrable fortress to save their family lineage. The heist-movie/comedy is filled with unexpected twists and turns leading up to the unbelievable grand finale.“Abracadaver” stars Mexican stand-out actors including Alberto Estrella (“Man on Fire”), Denisse Corona (“Centauro del norte”), Pablo Abitia (“Pancho Villa”), Olaff Herrera (“Cada Minuto Cuenta”), Iannis Guerrero (“Nosotros los Nobles”), Dagoberto Gama (“Amores Perros”), Costanza Andrade (“Mariachis”) and José Sefami (“Infierno”)The film was shot in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with the aid of local JALISCO Government tax rebate: Filma Jalisco.
