SUCCUBUS Trailer: Hey Single Fathers! Don't Kiss the Screen

Just a friendly word of warning to all single parents, especially fathers: no matter how lonely you might feel, don't kiss your computer screen when a stranger beckons you forward.

Director R.J. Daniel Hanna's Succubus "follows a young father going through a marital separation," according to the official synopsis. He "joins a dating app, and matches with a beautiful but mysterious young woman...whose powers of seduction and manipulation entangle him in a mystery more horrifying than he could have ever imagined."

The trailer goes into a few more details, but, really, what more do you need to plan ahead for the film's upcoming release? Brendan Bradley, Rachel Cook, Rosanna Arquette, and Ron Perlman star.

Per the official verbiage, "On September 24, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with A Kiss and Tale Productions, Convoke Media, and Pixium Film Group will release the highly anticipated, gruesome thriller Succubus across digital entertainment platforms for purchase and/or rent. The DVD is also available on the same day."

Watch the trailer below. Also see pics of Brendan Bradley and Ron Perlman. And maybe keep your lips to yourself for the time being.