SLEEP: Official Trailer And Poster For Korean Horror Thriller From Magnet

Magnet Releasing will release the Korean horror thriller Sleep in theaters and on digital on September 27th, 2024. Today they released the official trailer and poster for Jason Yu's debut feature film to build up anticipation for the flick. You'll find the trailer down below and the poster is in the gallery.

SLEEP follows newlyweds Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun, PARASITE) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi), whose domestic bliss is disrupted when Hyun-su begins speaking in his sleep, ominously stating, “Someone’s inside.” From that night on, whenever he falls asleep, Hyun-su transforms into someone else, with no recollection of what happened the night before. Overwhelmed with anxiety that he may hurt himself or their young family, Soo-jin can barely sleep because of this irrational fear. Despite treatment, Hyun-su’s sleepwalking only intensifies, and Soo-jin begins to feel that her unborn child may be in danger. A new thriller from director Jason Yu, who worked with Korean legends Bong Joon-ho and Lee Chang-dong before making his debut film, SLEEP world-premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

