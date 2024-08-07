REBEL RIDGE Official Trailer: New Film From Jeremy Saulnier, Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and AnnaSophia Robb

Coincidently I was thinking of filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Blue Ruin) just the other day, wondering when we were going to be hearing from them and a new project. Lo and behold, Netflix shares the official trailer for their next film, Rebel Ridge today! Coincidence? Synchronicity? Call it what you will, we've got a new Jeremy Saulnier thriller on the way next month.

Off the hop, it's got a Jack Reacher vibe to it. A stranger with a military background goes into some backwater town where they get treated unjustly by the local cops. This time though its a whole lot more poignant because the lead character is an African American. Things happen, words are said, folks get roughed up, then out come the guns.

Check out the trailer below, tune in to Netflix on September 6th and check out Rebel Ridge for yourself.