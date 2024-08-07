REBEL RIDGE Official Trailer: New Film From Jeremy Saulnier, Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and AnnaSophia Robb
Coincidently I was thinking of filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Blue Ruin) just the other day, wondering when we were going to be hearing from them and a new project. Lo and behold, Netflix shares the official trailer for their next film, Rebel Ridge today! Coincidence? Synchronicity? Call it what you will, we've got a new Jeremy Saulnier thriller on the way next month.
Off the hop, it's got a Jack Reacher vibe to it. A stranger with a military background goes into some backwater town where they get treated unjustly by the local cops. This time though its a whole lot more poignant because the lead character is an African American. Things happen, words are said, folks get roughed up, then out come the guns.
Check out the trailer below, tune in to Netflix on September 6th and check out Rebel Ridge for yourself.
Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family-- and protect Summer in the process.From the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense. Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee and James Cromwell.
