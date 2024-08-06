Popcorn Frights 2024 Kicks Off Thursday: Macabre Delights Abound

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Popcorn Frights Film Festival kicks off Thursday night with the world premiere of Beezel and the Florida premiere of Strange Darling. The festival will be a hybrid experience, presenting both in-theater and virtual film offerings, running August 8-18.

Beezel is described in the official release as "an unforgiving and utterly frightening morality tale about a cursed home and the sinister secret dwelling beneath its floors --an eternal witch with an insatiable thirst for the souls of the living," while Strange Darling "is told in a non-linear way that keeps the viewers on their toes," according to our own Olga Artemyeva in her Fantastic Fest review last year. The film "is decidedly devoid of anything that is unfun or boring, including possible explanations and motives." Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner star.

In all, the festival will feature 11 world premieres, including Scared to Death, starring Lin Shaye. Other highlights include a "35th Anniversary Presentation of Society and the first showing of the "Lost First Cut" of Return of the Living Dead 3 with director Brian Yuzna; a Right "2" Remain Silent Double-Bill of Maniac Cop 2 and Psycho Cop Returns with William Lustig and Adam Rifkin; a 25th Anniversary Presentation of Martin Scorsese's Bringing Out the Dead; and a Special Presentation of IFC Films' Skincare, starring Elizabeth Banks.

If you're within quick (but safe) traveling distance to Florida, visit the official fest site to make final decisions on what you want to watch, in theater or virtually. Alternatively, you can visit the site to absorb fodder for your dreams and nightmares from August 8-18.

