MAFIA WARS Official Trailer: Action Thriller Starring Tom Welling, Cam Gigandet, And Cher Cosenza

Terry Jacobs is a recently paroled felon forced to go undercover to bring down Griff, the head of the most infamous mob syndicate in Italy.

The folks at Saban Films have another low-budget action thriller coming down the pipes. Mafia Wars is coming to VOD & Digital on October 11, 2024.

Written and directed by Scott Windhauser, Mafia Wars stars Tom Welling, Cam Gigandet, Cher Cosenza, Chris Mullinax, Al Linea, Sidhartha Mallya, Alessia Alciati and introduces Sterling Griffin.

We're not pretending this is going to be anything but low-budget thrills for a lazy night of movie watching. We're just doing our public service here.

The nun with a machine gun on the poster speaks for itself though, don't it?