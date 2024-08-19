Locarno 2024: King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Global Stardom, Brad Pitt´s Jaw and the Power of Female Directors

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Locarno to receive the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award, honoring his career achievements. To mark the occasion, the festival hosted an interview session and masterclass with Khan, whose career spans over three decades and includes a filmography of more than 68 full-length films along with numerous guest appearances.

What distinguishes Khan, however, is not merely his remarkable success, but his humility and enduring passion for the craft of cinema. The room buzzed with anticipation as fans of all ages, some having traveled from different corners of the world, eagerly awaited his arrival. A resounding cheer greeted him, accompanied by continuous declarations of “I love you” that echoed throughout the session.

Khan's journey into the world of films was anything but conventional. "I was one of those kids who wanted to participate in everything that happened in school," he reminisced, tracing his love for cinema back to his childhood. It was during those early film-watching sessions, often while massaging his mother's feet, that Khan first fell in love with the movies.

One particularly fateful viewing was of Joshila, a film by Yash Chopra, who would later become one of the most influential figures in Khan's career. "Strangely, I'm sitting here in Locarno, Switzerland, because of him, because of that movie I saw," Khan reflected, pointing to the serendipitous connections that have shaped his life.

His foray into acting began with television, and when he moved to Mumbai in 1990, it was with the simple goal of earning enough to buy a house. "I thought I'll work for a year, earn one lakh rupee, buy myself a house, and then go back and become a scientist or a mass communication journalist. I haven't gone back yet," Khan quipped, highlighting his modest ambitions at the time.

Khan's early roles often saw him portraying villains, a stark contrast to the romantic hero persona he would later be known for. "When I came to Mumbai, I was 25 or 26. I thought I was very old. Most of the films being made at that time were about college love stories. I found it strange to be sitting on a desk in a chair and behaving like I’m in college," Khan explained. His unconventional looks led him to play "bad guy" roles initially, but it wasn't long before Yash Chopra saw a different potential in him. The transition from villain to romantic lead came with films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), a movie that would cement his place in Bollywood history.

In one of his earlier films, Darr (1993), Khan played a villainous role that became iconic. But it was also during this time that he experienced a shift. While shooting in Switzerland, the film's director, Yash Chopra, saw something more in Khan. "I think being in Switzerland and drinking your milk, I became chocolatey," Khan joked, recounting how Chopra saw the potential for him to transition into romantic roles. This led to the making of DDLJ, a film that would forever change his career trajectory.

One of the more poignant moments of the masterclass came when Khan discussed his role in Fan (2016), a film that explored the darker side of fandom and stardom. Playing both the superstar and his obsessed fan, Khan delved into the complexities of fame and the insecurities it can breed. "It was very schizophrenic, very strange, very awkward," he admitted, describing the emotional toll of portraying such duality.

Despite its mixed reception, Khan spoke of Fan as a deeply personal journey, one that pushed the boundaries of his acting. The role also required a significant physical transformation, which led to a humorous yet revealing anecdote about how the film's prosthetics artist, Greg Cannom, who worked on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, used a jaw mold from Brad Pitt to create the fan's face. "So the jaw is actually Mister Brad Pitt's," Khan revealed with a grin, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the intricate process of becoming his character.

Khan's approach to choosing films is rooted in simplicity and personal connection. "I take a long time to do a film because I want to spend a lot of time with the person who's going to direct me," he shared. For Khan, the relationship with his director is paramount, and the time spent together off the set is as crucial as the work done on it. This connection, he believes, translates into the on-screen chemistry and the energy of the film. He recounted how the idea for his action film Pathaan (2023) was sparked by a simple observation during the COVID-19 pandemic: "My hair grew, and there was nobody to cut them. I looked at myself in the mirror and said, 'I'm Tarzan. I have to do an action film.'"

Another standout moment from the masterclass was Khan's reflection on his collaboration with female directors, particularly Farah Khan, who directed him in Om Shanti Om (2007) and Main Hoon Na (2004). He spoke of the nuanced sensitivity that women bring to filmmaking, a quality he deeply appreciates. "I enjoy working with women because of the sensitivity. They make films look nicer," Khan noted, adding with his characteristic humor, "and they do smell better."

When asked about his approach to stardom, Khan's response was both insightful and humble. "I've always said this—I wear stardom like a t-shirt, not like a tuxedo. It's not important and it's there. I'm careless about it and it's very nice," he remarked. For Khan, the real joy comes from entertaining people, from the thrill of seeing them leave the theater with a smile. "Stardom is just a circumstantial consequential byproduct," he said, downplaying its significance in his life.

The conversation also touched upon Khan's work in South Indian cinema, particularly his recent collaboration with Tamil director Atlee for Jawan (2023). Khan praised the robust storytelling traditions of South Indian cinema and expressed his delight in working on a film that fused Hindi and South Indian cinematic styles. "It's one of the first fusions of Hindi and South Indian cinema which transcended all kinds of boundaries," he said proudly. Khan recounted how he and Atlee often communicated through simple gestures and shared laughs over idli dosas and chili chicken, highlighting the camaraderie that made the project special.

In a lighter moment, Khan shared his admiration for Jackie Chan, revealing that he once saw his newborn son Aryan as a "little Jackie Chan," and even trained him in Taekwondo with the hope that he might grow up to be like the martial arts legend. Khan's love for Chan is so profound that he once joked about opening a Chinese restaurant with him, a promise Chan has yet to fulfill.

Throughout the session, Khan's reflections were laced with humor, humility, and an understanding of his place in the film industry. He may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but his approach to his work and his life remains refreshingly grounded. As he put it, "I think contentment is overrated. I think you need to be dissatisfied. You need to always be questioning yourself."

Cover image (c) Locarno Film Festival