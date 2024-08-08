LITTLE BITES: RLJE Films and Shudder Acquire Spider One's Next Horror Feature
RLJE Films and Shudder, both part of AMC Networks have acquired the worldwide rights to Spider One's upcoming film, Little Bites. It is the third film from the younger brother of Rob Zombie, following in big brother's footsteps with thier debut Allegoria and followup Bury the Bride. The log line alone is enough to disturb.
In a desperate attempt to protect her ten year old daughter, a young widow allows a nightmarish monster to slowly eat her alive.
RLJE will handle the theatrical release on October 4th and Shudder will follow up with streaming the pic at a yet announced time.
The pic stars Spider One regular and partner Krsy Fox, Elizabeth Caro, Jon Sklaroff, Chaz Bono, along with horror icons Barbara Crampton, Heather Langenkamp and Bonnie Aarons.
Oh, and the iconic Cher was an executive producer on the flick with her son Chaz.
