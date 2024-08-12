James Wan in Talks to Direct CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON Remake

Off the top, I don't know if I am at odds with this. I should be. I have treasured memories tied to viewings of the 1954 classic monster movie Creature From The Black Lagoon. Specifically, watching the 3D version of the film, on print (I don't recall what size) in the chapel at college back when our lord and master Todd and I went to school together and we'd bring David (Canfield) up from Chicago to give lectures on cinema. Isn't that what they call a core memory?

So news from THR that horror aficienado James Wan is in talks to direct a remake of Jack Arnold's classic Universal Monster movie should drive me insane. But I'm old, and tired, and I think there are other battles that are worth fighting for more than this.

Plus, we know that Universal has been itching to get back into the Monster game and there have been attempts every decade to do another Creature movie. No one seemed to mind 2020's The Invisible Man from Wan's old cohort Leigh Wannell. So, after seventy years, why not? We will always have the original and core memories.