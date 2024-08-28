DIE ALONE Official Trailer & Key Art: Lowell Dean's Horror Thrilller Starring Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo

Lost in a world reclaimed by nature and overrun by mysterious creatures, a young man with amnesia teams up with an eccentric survivalist to find his missing girlfriend.

No, Die Alone is not the last thing the gypsy fortune teller said to me before I stormed out of the reading, yelling that it was a total ripoff. It's the title of Lowell Dean's new film, the new horror thriller from the Canadian director behind the Wolf Cop movies.

Quiver Distribution is handling the release in the U.S. this Fall. It appears to be having its premiere at Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival? A little out of the way for a premiere but good for you Sudbury!

Die Alone will head to theaters, On Digital and On Demand in the U.S. on October 18th, 2024. The official trailer and key art went out today. Watch the trailer below.