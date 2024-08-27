ARROW Player in September: Adam Green Selects, TORSO, Vampires And Monsters Signal The Changing of Seasons

Summer is coming to a close and life returns to normal after months of vacations, excursions and more than enough livations.

Our collective attention now turns towards spooky season, some of us starting a two month celebration, starting on September 1st. From the first weekend in September let Arrow help you get in the mood with Selects from Adam Green and Ovidio G. Assonitis, a 4K restoration of Sergio Martino’s 1973 classic Torso, along with quartets of vampire and monster movies.

Everything you need to know about next month's programming on the Arrow Player is listed below.

Arrow Video is excited to announce the September 2024 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent to deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.

The September 2024 lineup leads with the ARROW debut of Sergio Martino’s 1973 classic Torso. ARROW's streaming launch features a brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative for North American subscribers beginning September 17. A talented and versatile journeyman, director Sergio Martino (The Case of the Scorpion’s Tail, Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key) lent his talents to multiple genres across his long and varied career, but is undoubtedly best known for his giallo thrillers from the early 70s.

ARROW's signature curation starts September 6 with a new Season from the creator of the Hatchet franchise and the original, not-child friendly Frozen: Adam Green Selects (UK/IRE/US/CA).

“What an honor to be asked by ARROW to highlight some of my personal favorites in their amazing collection! From Romero, Craven, and Barker… to Argento, Henenlotter, and Ferrara, the ARROW library includes some of the most uniquely fearless works by some of the filmmakers who influenced me the most.

Whether you’re watching these films for the very first time or having your own “dog flashback” and revisiting them again, I have no doubt that you’ll find something to love about each of them!"

Titles Include: The Mutilator, Basket Case, Hellraiser.

Also on September 6, soak up the last of Summer with Sun, Sand and Screams (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Pack your bags! We're leaving right now for two weeks at the all-inclusive ARROW resort! Wear plenty of sun tan lotion and keep your eyes peeled for killers, monsters, bodies, paranoid friends, and all manner of sunny shenanigans as this collection is an ARROW holiday full of Sun, Sand and Screams.

Titles Include: Death Has Blue Eyes, Loop Track, Bloodstone.

Streaming beginning September 6 are four horror titles from the days of free love.

Scream of the Demon Lover (US/CA): Writer/director José Luis Merino embraces the genre's classic elements and ravishes them to vivid extremes: When a beautiful biochemist (Erna Schurer) arrives at a foreboding castle to work for a sinister baron, she'll unlock a nightmare of dark romance, sexual violence, grisly family secrets and some of the most perverse moments in '70s gothic.

Madame O (US/CA): At the tender age of 16, Seiko was sexually abused by three men. This horrifying attack scarred her mentally and resulted in her getting pregnant and infected with syphilis. Possessing a raging desire for revenge against men, she destroys them with the one weapon they cannot resist...sex!

Libido (US/CA): Ernesto Gastaldi made his directorial debut with one of the most groundbreaking yet underseen gialli of them all: When a boy witnesses his father kill a woman during an S&M session, he'll grow into a disturbed young man tormented by images of violence, perversion, madness and murder.

The Threat (UK/IRE/US/CA): The Threat is a gritty crime drama in the vein of Kurosawa’s High and Low, set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing Japan that has left many of its citizens behind.

Misawa (Rentarō Mikuni, Fugitive from the Past, Vengeance is Mine) appears to lead a charmed life, the very model of Japan’s post-war economic miracle. Then one day, the fragility of his existence is revealed when two violent jail-breakers turn up on his doorstep seeking refuge and threatening to embroil Misawa in their criminal activities.

On September 13, get Cursed (UK/IRE/US/CA) on ARROW!

Don't pick up or play with any strange items. Don't annoy anyone who gives off witch-y vibes. And definitely don't accidentally kill one of their relatives. Don't move in anywhere with a dark past. Don't join and leave a cult... You know what? Maybe just stay right where you are and explore this collection of films where other people get jinxed and be thankful it's them not you that's been Cursed.

Titles Include: Ringu, Threshold, Death Curse of Tartu.

The Nico Mastorakis Collection (UK/IRE/US/CA) debuts on ARROW September 13.

Dedicated to one of the most infamous B-movie maestros to have ever sat in a director's chair, The Nico Mastorakis Collection features fresh sci-fi shenanigans and screwball comedies, plus hair-raising horror and adrenaline-soaked action, that will take you out of this world!

Zany, shocking and unhinged, Mastorakis' films span every genre from horror to sci-fi to action to comedy, and everything in between and all at the same time! Made with a chutzpah that must be seen to be believed, you haven't lived until you've entered Mastorakis' wild cinematic world!

Titles Include: The Wind, Hired to Kill, The Naked Truth.

September 13 concludes with a midnight snack of four shorts from the genre festival circuit.

Only Yourself to Blame (UK/IRE/US/CA): When Mai sends her drunk friend Sian home in a taxi, she finds herself being pursued by a shadowy assailant who is copying her every move. Unable to outrun her stalker, she confronts them to discover something deeply unsettling.

Nosepicker (UK/IRE/US/CA): In this slimy ‘tale of the unexpected’, young schoolboy Georgie (Leo Adoteye), bullied for his nasty habit of picking his nose, retreats into himself with macabre results.

Viola VS. The Vampire King (UK/IRE/US/CA): When her big sister is taken under the spell of the dreaded Vampire King, Viola embarks on a mystical quest for revenge.

Connie (UK/IRE/US/CA): Dolly Diggs needs a voice and Connie needs a body, but she's nobody's puppet... Who's the dummy in the dead of night?

On September 17, Torso, Sergio Martino’s trailblazing 1973 slasher, makes its debut in 4K UHD on ARROW. Featuring a brand-new 4K restoration from the original camera negative, Torso revels in the time-honored traditions of erotic thrillers while simultaneously laying the groundwork for the modern slasher movie.

A sex maniac is prowling the streets of Perugia, targeting the picturesque university town’s female students. Alarmed at the plummeting life expectancy of the student body, Jane (Suzy Kendall, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage) and her three friends elope to a secluded country villa – only to discover that, far from having left the terror behind, they’ve brought it with them!

Also known as Carnal Violence, Torso was released in Italy towards the end of the giallo boom before enjoying a second life on the American grindhouse circuit. Co-starring Tina Aumont (Salon Kitty) and Luc Merenda (The Violent Professionals), the film finds Sergio Martino at the top of his game, delivering copious levels of violence, sleaze, and one of the tensest cat-and-mouse games ever committed to celluloid!

The director of Beyond the Door and Madhouse brings his vision to subscribers with Ovidio G. Assonitis Selects (UK/IRE/US/CA), launching September 20.

"ARROW have gathered an impressive collection of motion pictures from all over the world. It was difficult to pick my highlights, but enjoyable. There are some truly memorable cult movies here, made by talented artists, some of whom are no longer with us. I am honoured to have some of my movies in a collection alongside these works. They are very important pictures."

Titles Include: Don’t Torture a Duckling, The Case of the Scorpions Tail, Beyond the Door.

September 20 closes with a very special four pack for subscribers: a quartet of 70s vampire flicks.

Count Dracula (UK/IRE/US/CA): This gothic masterpiece from writer/director Jess Franco can now be experienced like never before, from its brilliant performances by Christopher Lee as the Count, Herbert Lom as Van Helsing, Soledad Miranda as Lucy, Maria Rohm as Mina and Klaus Kinski as Renfield to its sumptuously unnerving cinematography and eerie Bruno Nicolai score.

Bloodsuckers (US/CA): When a brilliant young Oxford professor disappears while researching in Greece, the British government launches an investigation that will trigger a nightmare of ritual sacrifice, sadomasochistic perversion, deranged academia and one of the most unique takes on vampirism in genre history.

Dracula Prisoner of Frankenstein (US/CA): Inspired by Universal's 1940s monster mash-ups, writer/director Jess Franco instead delivered "a weird and wonderful masterpiece that transports you to a world like no other" (Scream Magazine): With minimal dialogue and maximum gothic atmosphere, Franco crafts a fever dream of erotic horror in which Count Dracula, Dr. Frankenstein and Frankenstein's monster battle gypsies, showgirls and a wolfman.

Tender Dracula (US/CA): When horror's biggest star (Peter Cushing) announces his retirement from the genre, two dimwit screenwriters and a pair of sexy actresses are dispatched to the actor's castle for a lavish farce d'horreur érotique of violence, whippings, orgies, tender romance and a devilishly dignified performance by Cushing, even while spanking the bare bottom of French starlet Miou-Miou.

On September 27, enjoy a Japanese monster ravaging a rural school, as well as four monster classics.

Vampire Clay (UK/IRE/US/CA): In their quest to gain a coveted place at one of the prestigious art schools in Japan, a group of students attend prep school in a decrepit rural art studio.

Whilst honing their skills, star student Kaori (Kyoka Takeda) is entrusted with a bundle of discarded art supplies from the studio's mysterious previous owner to work with. However, when Kaori cuts herself on a razor blade buried in one of her projects, the fresh drops of human blood awaken an insatiable form of evil hidden within the clay…

The Monster of the Opera (US/CA): Conceived as a sequel to their landmark The Vampire and the Ballerina, director Renato Polselli (The Reincarnation of Isabel, Delirium) and screenwriter Ernesto Gastaldi (All the Colors of the Dark) resurrected their gothic-fiend-stalks-a-theatrical-troupe framework for an over-the-top aria of reincarnated lovers, sheer nightgowns, sapphic hunger, interdimensional damnation and frenzied 'opera.'

Mary, Mary, Bloody Mary (US/CA): A beautiful American artist named, Mary, who just so happens to be a vampire living in Mexico, has authorities baffled and in full investigation, after her lust for blood has left a trail of bodies across the country.

Lady Frankenstein (US/CA): Co-produced by Roger Corman, "one of the most underrated horror movies of all time" (Classic Horror) features lurid direction by Mel Welles (Little Shop of Horrors) from a story by by Dick Randall (Pieces), and a cast that includes Hollywood legend Joseph Cotten alongside EuroCult icons Rosalba Neri (The Devil's Lover), Paul Muller (Nightmare Castle), and Mickey Hargitay (Bloody Pit of Horror).

The Devil’s Lover (US/CA): When a trio of free-spirited young women - led by a smoldering Rosalba Neri of Lady Frankenstein fame - insists on spending the night in a castle rumored to be owned by the Devil himself, their cobweb-and-candelabra lark triggers a nightmare of lust, violence, vampirism and the ultimate ecstasy of Satanic seduction.

The September lineup goes out guns blazing with Hired Guns (UK/IRE/US/CA) on September 27.

If you need someone taken out, you've come to the right place. ARROW's Hired Guns collection features many highly-trained professionals whose trigger fingers are itching to make your problem go away. For a price.

Titles Include: Suture, Terminal Exposure, The Most Dangerous Game.