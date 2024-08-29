APARTMENT 7A Official Trailer: Check Out Natalie Erika James' Adaptation of The Novel Rosemary's Baby

Natalie Erika James (Relic) has a new horror thriller on the way, Apartment 7A, a Paramount+ original movie. Paramount sent out the official trailer today, check it out below. Apartment 7A will stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will be available for purchase on digital beginning Friday, September 27th.

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself. Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Does Apartment 7A look and sound familiar? It should. This is James' adaptation of the novel, Rosemary's Baby, by Ira Levin. Yes, that Rosemary's Baby. They wrote the screeplay with their Relic co-writer Christian White, and Skylar James. Frankly, I think we're due for someone else's take on the novel. No one thought we needed another film in the Omen franchise but look how much everyone's enjoyed Arkasha Stevenson's film this year. Plus, we're just big fans of James' debut feature film and want to see them succeed further.

