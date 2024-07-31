WOMEN IN BLUE (LAS AZULES) Review: Mexican Knights

Introduced as stock soap opera characters, the women quickly bring their characters to life in Mexico City, circa 1971.

Women in Blue (orig. Las Azules)

The first two episodes premiere globally Wednesday, July 31, on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will debut every Wednesday. I've seen all 10 episodes.

Four women from various walks of life become Mexico's first police officers.

Inspired by real events, the premise sounds like it could be the basis of an intense drama, a soapy romance, or a silly comedy. Created by Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi, Women in Blue (originally Las Azules) initially manifests a strong desire to be all three.

The four women are presented as Dutiful Wife/Mother, Bespectacled Mouse, Young Rebel, and Loyal Youngest Daughter. Inhabited by Barbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado, however, the versatile performers gradually breathe life into their likable characters, who each become more authentic to the time and place where they live: 1971 Mexico City, where mucho macho men hold sway with presumed authority and women are expected to be quiet and subservient.

Gripped by the menacing threat of a serial killer dubbed 'the Tlalpan Undresser,' for the neighborhood in which he operates and his practice of removing the outer layer of his victims' clothing after he kills them, the new President's wife is credited for the idea of Mexico's first female police force, which is quickly put into place by the new President's campaign manager, who has been appointed as Mexico City's chief of police, despite his lack of any relevant experience in law enforcement.

No man in the police force wants any women in the police, so Octavio Romandia (Miguel Rodarte), a decorated detective who lost his job due to his own questionable behavior, is recruited to take charge of the unit. Given just two weeks to train the women, Romandia barks at his overwhelmed recruits, quickly sizing them up to end with 16 new officers, four of whom are randomly assigned to their own unit.

Equipped only with a whistle -- to alert male police in the area that they need help -- the women are assigned patrol duty in a park. Naturally, they find the latest victim of the Tlalpan Undresser on their first day.

Much of the first two episodes play out as you might expect in a telenovela, only with extensive digital effects to recreate the historical setting. As the series progresses, however, the likable characters become lovable because their human frailties are exposed and dissected, and we see how they conquer their own weaknesses with quiet strength that feels entirely authentic.

Family is a major theme in the series. Housewife and mother Maria (Barbara Mori) is the older sister of fiery young rebel Valentina (Natalia Téllez); they are supportive of each other, but their relationship can be strained at times by their competitive spirit. Bespectacled and brilliant, Angeles (Ximena Sariñana) is an analyst at heart and devoutly religious, obediently living with her mother, yet yearning for something more. Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) loves her father and older brothers, all of whom are police, leaving her to yearn to follow them, and wonder why they can't support her desire for a similar career in law enforcement.

These are four women who are fighting against overwhelming and dominant (male) forces, who can be quite nasty, and thoughtlessly condescending. Even as the series has troubles in balancing its competing inclinations, the women always inspire admiration. It's easy to root for them, and that makes the series rewarding to watch.

