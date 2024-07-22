THE HYPERBOREAN: Watch The Opening Scene, Then Pre-order The Blu-ray

Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution are handling the Canadian rights for Jesse Thomas Cook's The Hyperborean and are starting things off with a VOD release this Wednesday across all major platforms.

They've sent out the opening scene of the sci-fi horror flick, an animated prologue giving an account of the discovery of a malevolant force hidden in the aurora. Check it and the uncensored trailer below the announcement.

Black Fawn is also taking pro-orders for the Blu-ray release coming later this year. To the left you're looking at the retro VHS-style artwork that will come with the release. The link for ordering is in the announcement that follows.