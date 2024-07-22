THE HYPERBOREAN: Watch The Opening Scene, Then Pre-order The Blu-ray
Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution are handling the Canadian rights for Jesse Thomas Cook's The Hyperborean and are starting things off with a VOD release this Wednesday across all major platforms.
They've sent out the opening scene of the sci-fi horror flick, an animated prologue giving an account of the discovery of a malevolant force hidden in the aurora. Check it and the uncensored trailer below the announcement.
Black Fawn is also taking pro-orders for the Blu-ray release coming later this year. To the left you're looking at the retro VHS-style artwork that will come with the release. The link for ordering is in the announcement that follows.
Black Fawn Distribution is thrilled to announce the acquisition of The Hyperborean. The film is set to hit all major VOD platforms across Canada this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 with a Blu-ray release slated for later this year. Black Fawn Distribution will be handling Canadian distribution rights for the title. The company has also released the exclusive opening scene from The Hyperborean, along with the retro VHS-style artwork that will accompany the film’s physical release this fall.The Hyperborean features an ensemble cast that includes Liv Collins (The Hexecutioners), Tony Burgess (Pontypool), Ry Barrett (fresh off his starring role in the indie horror smash hit In A Violent Nature), Jessica Vano, Jonathan Craig, Marcia Alderson, and Justin Bott. After a seasoned crisis manager injects himself into a dysfunctional family – and their faltering whiskey company – he must navigate them through a public relations nightmare involving a triple homicide, an Arctic ice mummy, and a batch of intergalactic moonshine. In addition to The Hyperborean being available on Canadian VOD platforms and Blu-ray, Black Fawn Distribution will also offer the title as part of their popular limited edition Blacklist series. As always, the Blacklist Package will come with an assortment of cool, one-of-a-kind thematic items designed with the avid collector in mind.Pre-order the Blu-ray at the following link: https://blackfawndistribution.myshopify.com/collections/the-hyperborean-collectionBlack Fawn Distribution will issue a crystal clear 1080p transfer of The Hyperborean along with the following special features: Audio Commentary with director Jesse Thomas Cook, Creating The Hyperborean Featurette, Photo Gallery, and Trailers.“I'm absolutely thrilled to partner with Black Fawn Distribution for the Canadian release of The Hyperborean,” states director Jesse Thomas Cook. “Their dedication to creating special edition Blu-rays and passion for physical media mirrors our own commitment to innovative genre storytelling. It's exciting to collaborate with a distributor who shares our enthusiasm for bringing unique films to audiences in such a thoughtful and engaging way.”“We’ve excited to be working with a filmmaking team with such a long-standing pedigree as Collingwood Film Co.,” explains Black Fawn Distribution Sales Manager CF Benner. “We’ve been a fan of their films for years, so it’s a really unique opportunity to have our two companies come together and work on a cool project like this one.”The Hyperborean recently wrapped a successful worldwide festival run that included screenings at Panic Fest (Kansas City), Fantasporto (Portugal), Blood In The Snow (Toronto), Another Hole In The Head (San Francisco). Soho Horror Fest (United Kingdom), FilmQuest (Utah), Fogfest (Newfoundland), and Rojo Sangre (Buenos Aires).The Hyperborean has also been released in the United States through Freestyle Digital Media.
