SPACE SHARKS Trailer: They Don't Need Water (or a Budget) to Kill!

No matter how many times anyone boasts that sharks are the perfect apex predator, just the way they are, as nature intended, there is always someone else who says, 'Hold my beer'. Or, in the case of Dustin Ferguson's Space Sharks, someone said, "Gimme back my beer, and while you're at it, give me six more. I have a movie to write.' *burp*

Space Sharks is available now on all digital platforms including Amazon, Fandango At Home and Microsoft Moies. We know there is an audience for these bare bones indie flicks, folks looking for something that doesn't take itself too seriously. Something goofy and fun. Well, here's your next fix.

Wild Eye Releasing sent out the trailer and a handful of images. Check them out below.