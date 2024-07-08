SPACE SHARKS Trailer: They Don't Need Water (or a Budget) to Kill!
No matter how many times anyone boasts that sharks are the perfect apex predator, just the way they are, as nature intended, there is always someone else who says, 'Hold my beer'. Or, in the case of Dustin Ferguson's Space Sharks, someone said, "Gimme back my beer, and while you're at it, give me six more. I have a movie to write.' *burp*
Space Sharks is available now on all digital platforms including Amazon, Fandango At Home and Microsoft Moies. We know there is an audience for these bare bones indie flicks, folks looking for something that doesn't take itself too seriously. Something goofy and fun. Well, here's your next fix.
Wild Eye Releasing sent out the trailer and a handful of images. Check them out below.
THEY DON'T NEED WATER TO KILL!A military experiment goes awry in a biting new sci-fi action film from the director of APEX PREDATORS and SPIDER BABY. Starring Academy Award Nominee Eric Roberts and legendary movie villain Mel Novak.Oscar nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, The Expendables) takes on SPACE SHARKS in a mad new mutant monster movie from the director of Apex Predators, Mega Ape, and Cocaine Cougar!A military experiment conducted on a space station goes horribly wrong, sending a new breed of weaponized sharks to earth with only one mission: destroy everything in their path!Also starring A Christmas Story's Scott Schwartz, and swimming alongside the likes of Sharknado and The Meg, SPACE SHARKS take a cosmic bite out of digital platforms this month from Wild Eye Releasing.Packed with action, and complete with an intergalactic sci-fi twist, SPACE SHARKS is directed by Dustin Ferguson (Spider Baby). Vida Ghaffari, legendary movie villain Mel Novak, and Brinke Stevens also face the flying fins!
