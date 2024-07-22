ROUND THE DECAY Trailer: Monster Movie Coming This Halloween Season

Adam Newman's monster movie Round The Decay is coming during spooky season.

A young woman returns to the site of her broken engagement, Newport's Valley, a sleepy tourist town with an all-consuming secret.

To help drum up some interest the official trailer was released today. Check it out along with a small selection of stills below the announcement.

Settle In with Folk Horror Monster Movie ROUND THE DECAY Trailer

With inspirations ranging from Pumpkinhead to Cube, Round the Decay offers a fresh take on the monster movie formula with roots extending into psychological and folk horror. Settle in with the official trailer.

Written and directed by Adam Newman (Everwinter Night), the film follows a young woman as she returns to the sleepy town of Newport's Valley two years after a devastating tragedy and uncovers an all-consuming secret.

Victoria Mirrer leads an eclectic cast that includes Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey At Night), Sienna Hubert-Ross (Terrifier 3), Melody Kay (The NeverEnding Story III), Phil Duran (Breaking Bad), Sarah Nicklin (The Black Mass), Rachel Pizzolato (Mythbusters Jr.), and Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption II).

Only monsters can kill monsters, and Round the Decay boasts a practical creature designed by veteran special effects artist Greg McDougall (The Haunting of Hill House, Stranger Things, War of the Worlds).

"Round the Decay has a lot of heart and a lot of character, but it definitely doesn't skimp on scares or gore," says Newman. "Plus, it has a new, original monster that we can't wait to introduce to you all."

From executive producer Sean Ward, Round the Decay is due out this Halloween season via Dreamscape Productions.