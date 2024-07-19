PURGATORY JACK: For Sale, One Canadian Neo-Noir Mystery Thriller Set in The Afterlife
Here is something to keep an eye out for, Purgatory Jack, a Canadian 'neo-noir mystery thriller set in the afterlife' from The Butler Brothers, Brett and Jason.
Private detective Jack Marlin is working on a new case. He has to help a pop star find her mother who committed suicide twenty years earlier.
Purgatory Jack had a lengthy and successful festival run, picking up some awards while on tour, and now its up for international sales from Black Mandala. The pic was produced by our friends over at Hanger 18 Media, the production arm of Raven Banner Entertainment and 9 Light Entertainment. Check out the trailer and a trio of stills down below.
Black Mandala presents a neo-noir mystery thriller, "PURGATORY JACK", directed by The Butler Brothers (Brett Butler, Jason Butler) ; an intriguing story that mixes comedy, film noir and colorful characters, in a universe where there are body part collectors, outlaws and a tough detective very much in the vein of Tarantino.Purgatory is a dangerous, destitute landscape ruled by outlaws and outcasts. Former musician turned grizzled private detective Jack Marlin has a new case and is helping newcomer Viv Vacious, an overdosed pop punk star, find her mother who committed suicide twenty years earlier. By outwitting the outlaws, these two musicians from conflicting eras will unlock a murderous conspiracy and discover why blood is more than a drug.After a successful festival run at great fetsivals such as "Macabro", "Santiago Horror", "Razor Reel Flanders", "Panic Fest Sin City Horror Fest", "Bogota Horror Film", "Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Fest", "Bay of Blood", "Cinefest Sudbury Edmonton", "Indie Horror Junkie Film Fest", "MEGACON Fogfest Horror", "Salem Horror Fest", "Horror Hound", "Moscow International Horror Film Fest", "Julien Dubuque International Film Fest"; and winning of many awards such as Best Feature in "Indie Horror Junkie Film Festival" at MEGACON, and Best Feature in "Bay of Blood Film Festval", the film will now be open for international sales.
