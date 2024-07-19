PURGATORY JACK: For Sale, One Canadian Neo-Noir Mystery Thriller Set in The Afterlife

Here is something to keep an eye out for, Purgatory Jack, a Canadian 'neo-noir mystery thriller set in the afterlife' from The Butler Brothers, Brett and Jason.

Private detective Jack Marlin is working on a new case. He has to help a pop star find her mother who committed suicide twenty years earlier.

Purgatory Jack had a lengthy and successful festival run, picking up some awards while on tour, and now its up for international sales from Black Mandala. The pic was produced by our friends over at Hanger 18 Media, the production arm of Raven Banner Entertainment and 9 Light Entertainment. Check out the trailer and a trio of stills down below.