IN OUR BLOOD: First Look at Footage For Fantasia-Bound Thriller-Horror

From the Fantasia announcement...

Leave it to an award-winning documentary filmmaker to do found-footage chills right. A perfectly calculated, slow-burn nightmare that opens with the feel of an indie doc and gradually evolves into something uniquely sinister, IN OUR BLOOD is the narrative feature debut of Oscar-nominated documentarian Pedro Kos ( REBEL HEARTS , LEAD ME HOME ). Nothing is as it seems when filmmaker Emily Wyland (a phenomenal Brittany O’Grady of HBO’s White Lotus) teams up with cinematographer Danny (E. J. Bonilla, FX’s The Old Man) to shoot an intimate documentary about reuniting with her mother (Alanna Ubach, HBO’s Euphoria) after a decade apart. When her mother suddenly goes missing, Emily and Danny must piece together increasingly disturbing clues, hoping to find her before it’s too late. Sad, scary, and unshakably convincing, this is a film that lingers like the ghosts of stolen futures.

Director Pedro Kos, known for docs Rebel Hearts and Lead Me Home, added: “It’s exciting for me to apply to a genre feature the storytelling skills I’ve honed over years making documentaries. In Our Blood has all the scary and thrilling elements of a psychological mystery, while tackling real issues of addiction, stigma, and a world that preys on our most vulnerable.”

In In Our Blood, filmmaker Emily Wyland (O’Grady) teams up with cinematographer Danny (Bonilla) to shoot an intimate documentary about reuniting with Emily’s estranged mother after a decade apart. When her mother suddenly goes missing, possibly succumbing to the addictions that first tore her family apart, Emily and Danny must piece together increasingly sinister clues to find her before it’s too late.

Also starring are Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Krisha Fairchild (Channel Zero, Krisha), Steven Klein, Bianca Comparato (3%), and Leo Marks.