FACES Trailer: Horror Short Part of Small Guage Trauma Selection at Fantasia

Blake Simon's short film, Faces, is in competition at Fantasia this year, part of the Small Guage Trauma block. The promotional wheels have all picked up speed so it is time to share with you the trailer from this short film out of the U.S. Check it out below.

Following the disappearance of a local girl on a dark October evening, Judy, a college student visiting for the weekend, is invited to a fraternity party. For Judy, what could have been a night of fun and drinking spirals out of control when she encounters a mysterious, deadly entity. As the night unfolds, the entity's uncanny quest brings violent consequences to those who cross its path.

Simon's team also sent along a statement from the writer and director.

Creating FACES, I wanted to explore something that I had been witnessing around me that nobody was openly talking about. It was that search for identity that lies under the surface of all of us. The co-opting of things that we think will make us into a more complete version of ourselves. The desire to fill the holes we feel by any means necessary. Sometimes the scariest things are what we find in ourselves. To me, that was worth exploring.

Faces screens on Wednesday July 31, 2024 at 9:30 PM in the SMALL GAUGE TRAUMA Short Film Selection. The short stars Cailyn Rice (1923, Paramount), Natalie de Vincentis (Daisy Jones & the Six, Prime), Ethan Daniel Corbett, Emily Gateley, Hanna Eisenbath and Olivia Lee.