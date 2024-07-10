CONSUMED: Official Trailer Key Art Horror Thriller Butcher Brothers
Most filmmakers would be content to make a horror thriller where the antagonist is either a madman, or, a skin stealing monster. Either or. Not The Butcher Brothers.
Director/producer Mitchell Altieri and producer Phil Flores sat down and said between themselves, why not both? Et voila, Consumed. The officiial trailer and key art dropped today, ahead of the flick's bow in cinemas and on digital on August 16th. Both are below.
The new creature feature from The Butcher Brothers - director/producer Mitchell Altieri and producer Phil Flores, stars Courtney Halverson, Mark Famiglietti, Devon Sawa. Consumed is a horror/thriller that follows a married couple trapped between a madman and a skin-stealing monster and must fight to make it out alive.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.