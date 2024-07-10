CONSUMED: Official Trailer Key Art Horror Thriller Butcher Brothers

Most filmmakers would be content to make a horror thriller where the antagonist is either a madman, or, a skin stealing monster. Either or. Not The Butcher Brothers.

Director/producer Mitchell Altieri and producer Phil Flores sat down and said between themselves, why not both? Et voila, Consumed. The officiial trailer and key art dropped today, ahead of the flick's bow in cinemas and on digital on August 16th. Both are below.