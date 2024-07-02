BOOGER Trailer: In Theaters And Digital This September

Mary Dauterman's debut feature film Booger arrives in select theaters and digital/VOD on September 13th. The distributor Dark Sky Films has premiered the trailer for this release. Check it out below the following announcement.

After the death of her best friend Izzy, Anna focuses all her attention on Booger, the stray cat which she and Izzy took in. When Booger bites her, she begins to undergo a strange transformation.

There’s no doubt that this is the indiest of indie comedies. The quirky New York characters, the awkward gross-out moments thrown into this very dark comedy, and the incredibly game cast of supporting characters all contribute to a certain feeling that will be familiar to fans of the style. What sets Booger apart are Dauterman’s unique perspective and Glowicki’s amazing performance as a woman teetering on the edge of sanity – and occasionally toppling over.

Don't miss Booger this September from Dark Sky Films.

A SURPRISING, GROSSLY SWEET JOURNEY

BOOGER, the acclaimed debut feature from writer-director Mary Dauterman and featuring a praised performance by Strawberry Mansion's Grace Glowicki, is a one-of-a-kind film blending body horror with comedy in a story of intense female friendship and its tragic loss, all backgrounded by a tale of supernatural transformation.

New Yorker Anna (Grace Glowicki, Strawberry Mansion) has just suffered the sudden and unexpected death of her best friend and roommate, Izzy (Sofia Dobrushin, Mean Girls 2024 ). She's trying to handle this loss when Izzy's cat, Booger, runs away. Anna goes on a desperate search to find him and in the process, she is bitten on the hand by the cat. She soon begins to take on feline characteristics. and her work life and relationship with her boyfriend start to go downhill.

The film also stars Garrick Bernard (Single Drunk Female), Marcia DeBonis (Sometimes I Think About Dying, 13 Going on 30), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer, Fargo) and indie icon Heather Matarazzo (Welcome to the Dollhouse, Scream 3).

BOOGER is produced by Lexi Tannenholtz (Shudder’s Bad Things) and executive produced by Neon Heart Productions (Cora Bora), Ley Line Entertainment (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Sanctuary Content, One Two Twenty Entertainment (Joyland) and Lizzie Shapiro (Shiva Baby).