APEX PREDATORS 2 : THE SPAWNING: New Trailer & Poster For Mutant Shark Indie Horror

3P0: Oh! They fly now.

Finn: They fly now?

Po: They fly now.

Shark mutations in the indie horror scene are seemingly endless. There is no stopping filmmakers from making up different ways for the toothy bastards to be more dangerous than they already are. Dustin Ferguson does it as good as anyone else in the micro indie horror arena and he has done it once again with Apex Predators 2: The Spawning.

Cheap, fast and done in a hurry, a movie like Apex Predators 2 exists for nothing more than a bit of fun. Wild Eye Releasing is putting it out on VOD and DVD in November, and they sent along the trailer. It is exactly what you think a horror movie about flying shark should be.