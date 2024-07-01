1992 Trailer: Crime-Thriller Stars Tyrese Gibson With Scott Eastwood, and Ray Liotta

In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

The trailer for the crime thriller, 1992, a story set against the events surrounding the verdict of the Rodney King trial and the L.A. uprising that followed, has just dropped.

The movie was executive produced by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, who said about it, “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from ‘Deep Cover’ to ‘The Chronic.’ But as things in my life were coming together, everything in LA was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an LA moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it's only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the 90’s, ya dig?"

1992 stars Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final movies. The trailer drops now. Check it out down below.

Ariel Vromen directs from a screenplay they wrote with Sascha Penn. 1992 will be in theaters on August 30th from Lionsgate Pictures.