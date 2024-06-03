THE STRANGERS CHAPTER 1: Signed Posters Giveaway

We have a very quick giveaway for our readers in the U.S. today.

From Lionsgate Pictures and The Strangers Chapter 1 we have one (1) full-sized poster signed by Madelaine Petsch and three (3) mini posters signed by Madelaine, their co-star Froy Gutierrez, Director Renny Harlin and Producer Courtney Solomon.

When we give these away they're going to be given out in order picked. The first person randomly picked will get to choose between the full sized poster or a mini poster. And so on and so on until we tell you you're getting a mini-poster - or vice versa - because the person before you chose the other option. Seems only fair, right?

This is going to be quick and dirty. We're not going to bother with fact-finding questions this time around because time is of the essence. You want to enter the random draw? Email us here and you will be entered into the random draw tonight at midnight EST/9pm PST.

We will contact winners on Tuesday in order of who was drawn first and give out prizes accordingly.

This giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. only.